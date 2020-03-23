Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Virus sends a nation of restaurant-goers back to the kitchen

Vegetable soup, slow-cooked in a crock pot, ready to serve.

NEW YORK — All over the country, people who are used to eating prepared food at restaurants or on the go are finding themselves in a strange new place: their kitchen.

Many people are having to stay home more because of the coronavirus pandemic. In some cases, that means dusting off rusty cooking skills and old family recipes.

For others, it means wading into brand new territory and trying to learn basic recipes.

Many see these home-cooked dishes as a bright side in unsettled times, even if they come with a side of stress.

