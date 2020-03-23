YMCA offers child care for health care workers, first responders: ‘We will keep children moving forward’

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee on Monday, March 23 announced a countywide initiative to provide child care for the children of first responders and health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last thing they need right now, our first responders, is to worry about the safety of their own families,” said Carrie Wall with the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee.

Officials said the pilot programs at the Advocate Aurora Health Conference Center and the Rite Hite Family YMCA would include educational programs and fun activities related to health, with the kids, ages 4 to 13, split into small groups.

“We will keep children moving forward in core educational subjects despite the disruption that’s happening to their family,” said Wall.

YMCA officials noted extreme safety precautions in place at the facilities — with each center deep cleaned, desks placed six feet apart, and cones marking a line to the bathrooms.

“We’re piloting and monitoring these sites, and hope they can be spread in other areas when needed most,” said Wall.

“I know this is a very stressful time for many of us, and the ability to know that there are provisions for child care for these individuals is extremely comforting,” said Kowalik.

The first pilot program was scheduled to open Tuesday, March 24, and the second Wednesday, March 25. YMCA officials said depending on the feedback, the program could be expanded.

Families can register online by CLICKING HERE. (Again — this is open to health care workers and first responders.)