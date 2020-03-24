× Blood donation exempt from ‘Safer at Home’ order, schedule an appointment today!

MILWAUKEE — Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin donor centers and community blood drives across the state remain open because of the critical nature of blood donation to our country. That is despite Safer at Home directives now implemented in Wisconsin.

According to Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order, individuals are allowed to leave their residence for Healthcare and Public Health Operations. This includes organizations collecting blood, platelets, plasma, and other necessary materials.

Chief Medical Officer Thomas Abshire issued the following statement in a news release:

“This is an extraordinary time in our country and for the healthcare community, of which Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is a critical partner. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin supplies blood to more than 50 hospitals across the state and is the sole provider of blood to every hospital in southeast Wisconsin. It is critically important to maintain an adequate blood supply so these hospitals can deliver life-saving blood products to trauma patients and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.”

Ensuring blood donor and staff safety

Staff at Versiti’s donor centers and community blood drives are using precautions consistent with the CDC and the American Association of Blood Banks recommendations while collecting donations. These include: prescreening both staff and donors for COVID-19 symptoms, complying with social distancing throughout the donation process, beds six feet apart and/or separated by a partition, wiping down surface areas and beds, and providing only packaged snacks and drinks.

Due to the generous response from blood donors, it is best to schedule an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO or visit versiti.org/Wisconsin