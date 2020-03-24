× Fees waived for all Wisconsin State Parks and trails, but maintain social distancing

MADISON — Fees are now waived for all Wisconsin State Parks and trails that continue to remain open to the public. Parks, law enforcement and property staff will also continue to provide routine sweeps of state park system properties.

Staying home as much as possible is the best way to lower COVID-19 infection rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, should you need a place with space, getting outdoors has both physical and mental benefits.

Distance is key during this public health emergency. Officials urge you not congregate at restrooms, self-registration stations or electronic kiosks. Additionally, do not gather in groups of 10 or more people and maintain six feet of distance from others.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change. We will also continue to monitor on-the-ground circumstances each day to determine if park closures become necessary.

Beginning March 24, the DNR will implement the following changes to the operation of all state parks and recreation areas across the state consistent with guidance provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health and Department of Administration.

Here is the latest:

Fees Waived

Entrance fees are waived.

Please do not congregate at self-registration stations or electronic kiosks.

Restrooms Open

Restrooms on state properties will remain open given there are enough resources, cleaning supplies and access to personal protective equipment for staff to maintain them.

Please do not congregate at restrooms.

All state park offices, visitor centers, and non-essential buildings are closed for the duration of the public health emergency

Effective immediately, the DNR will close the following state buildings to the public: Park headquarters, offices, visitor centers, nature centers, research stations, ranger stations, shooting ranges, fish hatcheries, shelters, showers, concessions, and indoor group camp buildings on all DNR owned properties open to the public.

Properties will continue to be staffed and outdoor recreational opportunities (hiking, trails, fishing, hunting, etc.) remain open at this time.

Boat launches at state parks remain open.

Visitors are reminded to practice proper personal hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to limit group sizes to under ten people when enjoying state properties.

Camping And Special Permits

All campsites (individual, group, and indoor) are closed through April 30, 2020.

Refunds will be issued to all customers.

DNR staff or Camis Reservations staff will be reaching out to individuals with current or upcoming group camping reservations to issue refunds. Any other questions regarding camping reservations can be directed to the Camis Call Center at 1-888-947-2757.

DNR property managers will also be contacting groups or individuals who have existing special event permits.

Our customer service representatives also continue to provide service via phone at 1-888-936-7463 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Hunting And Fishing

Wisconsin’s waters are open. You can fish if you have a license. Normal season regulations apply.

All current regulations apply for hunting, trapping, and fishing seasons.

In light of Gov. Evers COVID-19 recommendations, please keep in mind the need for social distance, limited travel and proper handwashing.

People should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including: