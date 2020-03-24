Greendale Health Department reports positive case of COVID-19

GREENDALE — The Village of Greendale Health Department has received notification that an individual residing in the village has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This individual is currently isolating at home. The Greendale Health Department is conducting contact tracing and will be contacting all individuals who may have come in contact with this person. Close contacts will be monitored for signs and symptoms.

The State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has issued guidelines for ending isolation and quarantine for COVID-19 patients.

Milwaukee County has been deemed to have community spread. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when an infected individual coughs or sneezes, or when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person; the virus then enters their body through places like their eyes, nose or mouth.

“In order to save lives of those at risk for contracting COVID-19, stay home to keep each other safe through self-quarantine,” said Sue Shepeard, Greendale Health Officer.

Greendale Health Department recommends that people take action to minimize the spread of this illness.