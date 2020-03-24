Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘It is not going good:’ Boy roasts mom in hilarious journal entry on 1st day of homeschooling

Posted 7:23 pm, March 24, 2020, by
8-year-old's journal entry on first of homeschooling goes viral. (Candice Hunter Kennedy)

8-year-old's journal entry on first of homeschooling goes viral. (Candice Hunter Kennedy)

VERONA, Ky. — Leave it to kids to be brutally honest about their experiences– especially if it’s about their parents.

Eight-year-old Ben from Verona, Kentucky wrote a savage journal entry about his first day of homeschooling with his mom.

In a viral Facebook post by Candice Hunter Kennedy, she shared a snapshot of her son’s entry with the caption:

“Y’all I’m dying!!! This is Ben’s journal entry from Monday about our first “homed school” day. That last sentence.”

Ben’s entry read:

“It is not going good. My moms getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. I’m telling you it is not going good.”

The hilarious post was shared over 289,000 times and netted a slew of comments from parents sympathizing with Candice.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.