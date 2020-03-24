List: Consider helping those in need with donation to food pantry, charitable organization
MILWAUKEE — With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, it is more important than ever to consider helping those with greater need. Food pantries, food banks, and other charitable organizations are being taxed beyond their capacity. But you can help by making a donation of either non-perishable food or money.
List of organizations (alphabetical order)
Falls Area Food Pantry, Menomonee Falls
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
Friedens Community Ministries, Milwaukee
Interchange Food Pantry, N. Waverly Place, Milwaukee)
Kingdom Manna Food Pantry, Racine
Riverwest Food Pantry, Milwaukee