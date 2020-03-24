× List: Consider helping those in need with donation to food pantry, charitable organization

MILWAUKEE — With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, it is more important than ever to consider helping those with greater need. Food pantries, food banks, and other charitable organizations are being taxed beyond their capacity. But you can help by making a donation of either non-perishable food or money.

List of organizations (alphabetical order)

American Red Cross

Capuchin Comunity Services

Falls Area Food Pantry, Menomonee Falls

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Friedens Community Ministries, Milwaukee

Hunger Task Force

Interchange Food Pantry, N. Waverly Place, Milwaukee)

Kingdom Manna Food Pantry, Racine

Riverwest Food Pantry, Milwaukee

Salvation Army