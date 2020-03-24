LIVE: Daily White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
LIVE: Milwaukee County officials offer an update on the coronavirus pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

List: Consider helping those in need with donation to food pantry, charitable organization

Posted 3:27 pm, March 24, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, it is more important than ever to consider helping those with greater need. Food pantries, food banks, and other charitable organizations are being taxed beyond their capacity. But you can help by making a donation of either non-perishable food or money.

List of organizations (alphabetical order)

American Red Cross

Capuchin Comunity Services

Falls Area Food Pantry, Menomonee Falls

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Friedens Community Ministries, Milwaukee

Hunger Task Force

Interchange Food Pantry, N. Waverly Place, Milwaukee)

Kingdom Manna Food Pantry, Racine

Riverwest Food Pantry, Milwaukee

Salvation Army

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.