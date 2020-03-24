Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Look familiar? MPD seeking armed robbery, home invasion suspects

Posted 1:55 pm, March 24, 2020, by , Updated at 02:47PM, March 24, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have asked for public assistance identifying and locating three suspects wanted for an armed robbery/home invasion that happened Friday, March 20 near Locust and Buffum.

Police say the suspects forced entry to a home, two of them armed with handguns, and took several items around 11:20 p.m. that Friday.

The first suspect is described as a white male, 18-22 years old, 5’9″ to 5’10” tall with a thin build and a beard. He was seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a light-colored baseball hat. He is pictured below.

Locust and Buffum suspect

The second suspect is described as an African-American male, 18-25 years old, 5’11” with a medium build and a beard. He was seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, a beanie and pants. He was armed with a handgun.

The third suspect is described as an African-American male, 20-25 years old, 5’9″ to 5’10” tall with a slim build and long dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, fur-bomber hat and pants. He was also armed with a handgun.

Call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS with any information.

