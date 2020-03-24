× Miller officials announce $1M donation to help bartenders out of work due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Taps are off, but tips are needed. That’s the message from Miller officials — donating $1 million to support bartenders out of work due to the coronavirus.

The announcement was made on the Miller Lite Twitter page on March 20.

Join us in supporting those that support us. Click to donate to the @USBGNCF Bartender Emergency Assistance Program #VirtualTipJar Donate here: https://t.co/xmAQcxUtes pic.twitter.com/B6HLsHIjcF — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) March 20, 2020

The donation was made to the USBG (United States Bartenders Guild) National Charity Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance program. The organization set up a “Virtual Tip Jar” to help bartenders not working after Governor Tony Evers ordered bars and restaurants to close except for carryout or delivery in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

USBGNCF officials shared this message on their website:

“We are raising funds for our COVID-19 Relief Campaign in order to bolster our Bartender Emergency Assistance Program for the influx of applications we know is coming. We are here to help those in our industry most in need, and we ask you to “help us serve those who serve us“. With the turmoil and uncertainty created but the spreading COVID-19 virus, the service industry, and the beverage industry in particular, is being hit hard. The closure of bars, restaurants, and venues means that these vital members of our community are no longer able to earn wages and take home tips. It is imperative that we as an inclusive, amazing, extended beverage industry community, make sure that our bartenders can go back to serving drinks once all of this is over. If you or someone you know is a part of the beverage industry and is in need of financial assistance, please apply for an aid grant HERE. Jameson® Irish Whiskey is committing to give a 1:1 dollar match for every donation made to the USBG Foundation’s COVID-19 relief campaign from March 16-31, 2020 up to a maximum of $100,000.”

Miller officials asked that you join them in helping these workers in need. You can make a donation HERE.