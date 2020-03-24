Milwaukee County requests donations of personal protective equipment for first responders

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Unified Emergency Operations Center has issued a request for new, unused personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist first responders, health care providers and health care facilities responding to COVID-19.

The county is in need of N95 masks, dust or surgical masks, safety glasses, protective gowns or suits, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes or sprays and disposable medical gloves.

“These additional supplies will be critical in our efforts to safeguard our neighbors during this crisis,” said Dr. Ben Weston, director of medical services for the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

The Milwaukee County Unified Emergency Operations Center, which coordinators community response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is made up of public health, emergency management, communication and operations staff from the county’s 19 municipalities.

PPE donations can be made in the parking lot at the Tommy G. Thompson Youth Center, 640 S. 84th Street. Drop-offs will be accepted at Gate 5 located off of 84th Street. The donation site will be open seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

At this time, Milwaukee County is encouraging community organizations, corporations and individuals to donate much-needed medical supplies to help protect workers and patients across their respective systems. Community assistance could help Milwaukee County extend its ability to provide care as local hospitals receive higher numbers of coronavirus patients.

Residents should continue to follow Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer At Home” Executive Order and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for social distancing and staying home.

For more information on Milwaukee County’s efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19, CLICK HERE.