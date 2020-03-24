× ‘Our hearts go out:’ Los Angeles County health officials report COVID-19 death of patient under 18

LANCASTER, Calif. — Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, March 24 confirmed three new deaths as a result of the coronavirus — one a patient under the age of 18.

The other two patients were between 50 and 70 years old. One had underlying health conditions and was from West Adams, California. Health officials did not share information about the third individual.

The youth who died was from Lancaster, California.

@lapublichealth Announces Three New Deaths Related to COVID-19 & 128 New Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in LA County. 662 total cases and 11 total deaths. COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level. Visit https://t.co/6Yl3web9rn for more. pic.twitter.com/97mK9slVC0 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) March 24, 2020

Health officials noted in a press release, “Because there are positive cases across the entire county, the public should not think one location is safer than the other,” noting 256 new cases over a 48-hour period.

As of Tuesday, there had been 662 cases across the entire county, including 11 deaths, with 119 patients hospitalized.

“Each loss we experience in LA County is tragic, and we are sending our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones who’ve had to endure this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County public health director. “COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race, or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here.”

Los Angeles County health officials on March 21 issued an “enhanced” health officer order prohibiting all gatherings and events, and that non-essential services should remain closed.