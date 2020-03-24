× ‘Short supply:’ Waukesha officials collecting donations for fire departments to combat COVID-19

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Emergency Management in conjunction with the fire departments within Waukesha County announced Tuesday, March 24 that they are open to receiving donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizing items from businesses and citizens.

Donations of any size can be made to your local fire departments and contact should be made with them directly to coordinate delivery.

According to a press release, as emergency responders work to manage the spread of COVID-19 throughout the country, Waukesha County is focused on prevention and containment. Local emergency responders are gearing up with protective masks, gloves, gowns, and goggles, but this essential equipment is in short supply.

Additional PPE supplies have been requested through the appropriate state and federal resources but the timeline on delivery is unknown as well as how much Waukesha County will receive.

If you work in construction, education, manufacturing, a trade, or any other profession that uses these critical supplies, please consider donating any of the items listed below:

N95 respirators – new in original package

Surgical masks – new in original package

Gloves – unopened packs of disposable gloves

Sanitizer – unopened hand sanitizer

Disinfectant – unopened disinfectants and disinfecting wipes

Goggles – unused and packaged

Gowns – disposable

Shoe covers – disposable

Information about Waukesha County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic may be found on the county’s website www.waukeshacounty.gov/COVID19 and on social media accounts.