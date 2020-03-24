Support Local: FOX6 News commits to making sure we care for people who need support at this trying time
MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic has altered the lives of everyone. But FOX6 News is committed to making sure we take care of the people who need support at this trying time.
Our SUPPORT LOCAL initiative encourages you to patronize restaurants and bars in southeast Wisconsin, donate to food pantries, and consider a donation of blood. Click the appropriate links below to begin.
- Support restaurants, bars in southeast Wisconsin that are open for carryout, delivery
- Donate to a food pantry/bank in southeast Wisconsin
- Consider giving the gift of life at a local blood center
Thank you for taking part in SUPPORT LOCAL.