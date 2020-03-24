LIVE: Daily White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Support Local: FOX6 News commits to making sure we care for people who need support at this trying time

Posted 3:29 pm, March 24, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The coronavirus pandemic has altered the lives of everyone. But FOX6 News is committed to making sure we take care of the people who need support at this trying time.

Our SUPPORT LOCAL initiative encourages you to patronize restaurants and bars in southeast Wisconsin, donate to food pantries, and consider a donation of blood. Click the appropriate links below to begin.

Thank you for taking part in SUPPORT LOCAL.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.