Amid stay-at-home orders, people enjoyed the outdoors in Oak Creek, some closer than others

OAK CREEK -- Governor Tony Evers' Safer at Home" order took effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 -- closing businesses nonessential businesses, banning gatherings of any size, and imposing month-long travel restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It didn't stop people from spending time outside on what was a nice day with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

FOX6 News found people enjoying spending time outdoors at Lake Vista Park in Oak Creek -- some closer than others.

"It's beautiful," said Kelly Feltz. "It's great."

"It's great because it's nice out," said Jennifer McVay. "Getting outside is really helping."

McVay enjoyed the outdoors with friends from a safe distance.

"Yup -- I even have a tape measure," said McVay. "Sometimes you don't realize how far apart six feet is. You might get carried away."

FOX6 News didn't see everyone social distancing on the first full day of the governor's order.

"I would rather have everyone be healthy and get through it," said Feltz.

Under the governor's order, people can get out and exercise, and essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, and hospitals are open, but leaders asked that people eliminate nonessential travel -- urging people to keep their social circles small.

"The most important message I can give there is use your common sense," said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. "Lives depend on it."

Across the state, nonessential businesses closed their doors starting Wednesday morning. Golf course operations were temporarily suspended at Geneva National in Lake Geneva.

McVay said she hopes it'll all soon end.

"Pretty sure sanity is all that matters right now, and keeping people safe, so put that above all else," said McVay.

The order remains in effect until Friday, April 24 unless the governor announces otherwise.