Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Amid stay-at-home orders, people enjoyed the outdoors in Oak Creek, some closer than others

Posted 9:04 pm, March 25, 2020, by , Updated at 09:41PM, March 25, 2020
Data pix.

OAK CREEK -- Governor Tony Evers' Safer at Home" order took effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 25 -- closing businesses nonessential businesses, banning gatherings of any size, and imposing month-long travel restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It didn't stop people from spending time outside on what was a nice day with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

FOX6 News found people enjoying spending time outdoors at Lake Vista Park in Oak Creek -- some closer than others.

"It's beautiful," said Kelly Feltz. "It's great."

Jennifer McVay

Jennifer McVay

"It's great because it's nice out," said Jennifer McVay. "Getting outside is really helping."

McVay enjoyed the outdoors with friends from a safe distance.

"Yup -- I even have a tape measure," said McVay. "Sometimes you don't realize how far apart six feet is. You might get carried away."

FOX6 News didn't see everyone social distancing on the first full day of the governor's order.

"I would rather have everyone be healthy and get through it," said Feltz.

Lake Vista Park

Lake Vista Park

Lake Vista Park

Lake Vista Park

Lake Vista Park

Lake Vista Park

Under the governor's order, people can get out and exercise, and essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, and hospitals are open, but leaders asked that people eliminate nonessential travel -- urging people to keep their social circles small.

"The most important message I can give there is use your common sense," said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. "Lives depend on it."

Across the state, nonessential businesses closed their doors starting Wednesday morning. Golf course operations were temporarily suspended at Geneva National in Lake Geneva.

Geneva National

Geneva National

McVay said she hopes it'll all soon end.

"Pretty sure sanity is all that matters right now, and keeping people safe, so put that above all else," said McVay.

The order remains in effect until Friday, April 24 unless the governor announces otherwise.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.