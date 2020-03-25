× Baby boy tested positive for COVID-19, youngest person in Florida known to have virus

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl and a baby boy tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward County, reports the Miami Herald.

The newspaper said the Florida Health Department’s data listed the boy’s age as 0, making him the youngest person in the state known to have coronavirus.

Officials also said it wasn’t known whether it was travel-related, and they didn’t say whether the baby was in contact with someone who tested positive.

It also was not known whether the 2-year-old girl’s case was travel-related. According to the Miami Herald, it wasn’t known whether she came in contact with someone who tested positive. The newspaper added she was the second 2-year-old girl in Florida to test positive.

Broward County officials reported the second highest number of cases in Florida, after Miami-Dade County, as of Tuesday night, March 24.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are not at a higher risk for COVID-19 than adults.

“While some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to death,” according to the CDC website.

