Cedarburg – Katie Drabot was a standout swimmer for Cedarburg High School with multiple individual state championships. She has been swimming for Stanford University and is a four time PAC 12 champion with the Cardinal. Katie also has a dream of swimming in the Olympics and had qualified for the upcoming trials. With news of the Tokyo Olympics being postponed to next year, Katie shared her thoughts with Sports Director, Tim Van Vooren.