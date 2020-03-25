Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Meijer temporarily asks customers to refrain from bringing reusable bags into stores

Posted 2:58 pm, March 25, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Meijer announced on Wednesday, March 25 that it is asking customers at all its stores throughout the Midwest to refrain from shopping with reusable bags unless they are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service.

This change is part of the retailer’s ongoing efforts to ensure Meijer team members can do their jobs in the safest manner while ensuring the most sanitary conditions possible in its stores.

Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 248 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.