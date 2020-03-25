× Officials confirm 1st death from COVID-19 in Dane County

MADISON — Health officials announced on Wednesday, March 25 the first death linked to COVID-19 in Dane County.

Public Health Madison Dane County said the patient was in their 70s.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members, and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” says Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.

At this time there are more than 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, officials said.

“COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, that’s why it’s important that we all work together to prevent the spread of illness.”