Registration opens for Brewers 'Summer Slugger' online program amid COVID-19 pandemic

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball have teamed up with EVERFI to create Summer Slugger. It comes at a time when all of us are dealing with the “Safer at Home” order set by Gov. Tony Evers.

A news release says Summer Slugger is a free online educational platform that uses baseball to help kids (ages 8-11) maintain their math and literacy skills away from the classroom.

The super fun challenges and activities cover a variety of crucial educational areas throughout the program — perfect for young baseball fans to learn from home.

To register your child for Summer Slugger and learn more about the program, simply visit SummerSlugger.com/Brewers, select “I Have A Code”, and use code BREWERS.