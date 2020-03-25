Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Registration opens for Brewers ‘Summer Slugger’ online program amid COVID-19 pandemic

Posted 10:25 am, March 25, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball have teamed up with EVERFI to create Summer Slugger. It comes at a time when all of us are dealing with the “Safer at Home” order set by Gov. Tony Evers.

A news release says Summer Slugger is a free online educational platform that uses baseball to help kids (ages 8-11) maintain their math and literacy skills away from the classroom.

The super fun challenges and activities cover a variety of crucial educational areas throughout the program — perfect for young baseball fans to learn from home.

To register your child for Summer Slugger and learn more about the program, simply visit SummerSlugger.com/Brewers, select “I Have A Code”, and use code BREWERS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.