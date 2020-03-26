× ‘Assistance, as well as hope:’ Northwestern Mutual donates $1.5M toward COVID-19 relief

MILWAUKEE — Officials with Northwestern Mutual, through the company’s foundation, on Thursday, March 26 announced a donation of more than $1.5 million to support its nonprofit partners nationwide in leading efforts to provide immediate relief in response to the effects of COVID-19.

According to a press release, these grants will address the anticipated food and essential supply needs.

To support those in need of critical household supplies and food, the company will be donating $1 million to Feeding America for efforts nationwide and an additional $50,000 to Feeding America in the Milwaukee community.

Regionally, the release said the company is also providing donations to Dominican Center, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, Milwaukee Christian Center, Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin, United Performing Arts Fund and the United Way of Milwaukee and New York City.

These funds also include a financial commitment from the foundation to the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s MKE Responds Fund.

Additionally, the release said Northwestern Mutual is expediting its annual grant of $250,000 to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Recovery program which enables relief efforts, including storage, food, shelter, supplies and medical and emotional support.

“During this time of uncertainty, our nonprofit community will become an even more critical provider of assistance, as well as hope,” said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation in the release. “Through our nonprofit partners, who are working tirelessly to respond to the elevated needs of our communities, it is of the utmost importance to us to serve as a resource as we face this unprecedented health crisis together.”

To align with Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Program, the release said the firm will also contribute to its national childhood cancer research partner, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, to support the expansion of its Travel for Care Fund. The contribution will help address the challenges facing childhood cancer families who are at an increased risk due to compromised immune systems and shortages of hospital resources as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is expanding the program to allow for more extended hotel stays for those who need to be isolated close to their hospitals, as well as grocery support to families in need.