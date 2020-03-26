Cities across the state pressure federal judge to postpone April election

GREEN BAY — A federal judge will soon rule if Wisconsin should scrap its April 7 election.

The City of Green Bay says it can’t keep poll workers safe and they don’t have enough to run the election during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a constantly changing scenario. The only thing we know is that people have to stay home to infection die out and bring it back down to normal numbers,” Vanessa Chavez, Green Bay city attorney, said.

The city’s court filings say it can’t keep election workers safe: “…forcing both election workers and the electorate to choose between the fundamental right to vote, and the clear directives of medical professionals during a pandemic with significant fatalities,” Chavez said.

Green Bay says people won’t be able to stay six feet apart and 90% of its poll workers are 60 years or older and only 54 of the city’s 278 workers agreed to work as of last week.

“We are simply incapable of having the election the way the state statue sets it forth,” Chavez said.

Those in Green Bay want the judge to cancel the April in-person election and have all registered voters mail in their absentee ballots. In doing so, they have asked to let voters register until May.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee County has listed four locations where you can drop off absentee ballots for the primary.

Drop-off Location Name Drop-off Location Address Zablocki Library 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. (enter through the courtyard) Bay View Library 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Washington Park Library 2121 N Sherman Blvd. Mill Road Library 6431 N. 76th St. Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Bldg 841 N. Broadway

Republicans think a decision to postpone the election would toss the constitution out of the mix.

“So, in effect, what they are asking is a federal judge to re-write all of our election laws in Wisconsin in a matter of days,” said Andrew Hitt of the Republican of Wisconsin.

The judge made no ruling from the bench Thursday.

“These elected clerks, these elected officials need to handle the crisis, instead of toss the constitution out the window,” Hitt said.

The judge is asking for more filings due back at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 27 and believes the best solution is for the parties to try and rectify the issues on their own.

The judge said he would make a ruling no later than Monday, March 30.