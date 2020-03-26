× Despite challenges of COVID-19, Port Milwaukee steams forward with business

MILWAUKEE — Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, Port Milwaukee remains open for business.

A news release indicates transportation operations including rail, trucking, and shipping continue on Jones Island. Port tenants and terminal facilities on Jones Island remain in operation to the extent allowed under federal, state and local public health guidance.

Port Milwaukee’s primary cargoes, including salt, cement, agricultural products, and other dry bulk, continue to arrive by ship and barge; daily routine rail service from both Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific is maintained; and trucks continue to arrive and depart from Port facilities. The first Milwaukee arrival of an international ship through the St. Lawrence Seaway is scheduled for mid-April. The overall activity at Port Milwaukee in 2020 is up 27% when compared to March 1, 2019.

The news release says Port Milwaukee maintains compliance with required safety and security policy, including COVID-19 related guidance from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the State of Wisconsin, the City of Milwaukee, and other regulators. To comply with Milwaukee Health Department orders, Port Milwaukee’s administrative offices are closed. However, staff members continue their work remotely. Team members in Port Finance, Engineering, and Business Development remain on the job. Essential Port Operations crews and other maritime employees are working on-site and are following recommended public health precautions.

Changes in the 2020 shipping schedule for Port Milwaukee remain possible, given the City-wide and international response to COVID-19, but specific information is not yet available.