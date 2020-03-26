× Eggs now hot commodity among panicked shoppers, sparking sharp rise in price

NEW YORK– As people scramble to stores to stock up on must-need items the prices of some essentials are skyrocketing.

The price of eggs increased 44 percent from March 8th to the 14th, according to data from Nielsen.

People are buying mass amounts of goods and cleaning supplies in case they are quarantined.

The increase in demand, coupled with the limited supply is forcing several major grocery stores to limit the amounts of items people can buy.

The Department of Agriculture issued a report on March 20th saying “wholesale prices for shell eggs rose precipitously through the week.”