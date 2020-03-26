× Fatal wreck: Motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A motorcyclist died Wednesday, March 25 following a collision with a pickup truck in Pleasant Prairie. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near 91 Street and Sheridan Road.

When officials arrived on scene they found the operator of the motorcycle unresponsive and seriously injured.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, however the operator of the motorcycle, a 31- year-old man died at the scene.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 68-year- old man from Pleasant Prairie was not injured.

Preliminary investigation indicated that both the pickup and motorcycle were southbound at the time of the accident.

The cause remains under investigation.

Police investigators were assisted at the scene by members of the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

Sheridan Road between 91st Street and 92nd Place was closed to traffic for approximately 3 ½ hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.