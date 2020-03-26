Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Have you seen them? Milwaukee police seek suspects in armed robbery

Posted 6:57 pm, March 26, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have asked for public assistance identifying and locating two suspects wanted for an armed robbery. Authorities say the robbery happened Friday, March 20 around 1:15 p.m. near 85th and Brown Deer Road.

The suspects took items from a business. When a security guard approached one of the suspects, he brandished a handgun before fleeing the scene with the second suspect.

The first suspect is described as an African-American male, 30-35 years old, 5’3″ tall with a slim build, medium complexion, short afro and beard. He was seen wearing a black jacket with a yellow hooded sweatshirt underneath, black Puma sweatpants and white with gray and yellow Puma shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as an African-American male, 30-35 years old, 5’5″ tall with a medium build, dark complexion and long dreadlocks. He was seen wearing a black coat, black Adidas sweatpants with white stripes on the side and black shoes.

The two fled the scene in a four-door Hyundai Elantra, model year 2001-2003 with an unknown, temporary license plate. The car has damage above the driver’s side rear wheel and a sticker in the lower driver’s side window.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.