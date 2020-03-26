× Milwaukee VA restricts in-person pharmacy refills due to Coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced Thursday, March 26 they will only fill prescriptions for hospital discharge and emergency refill requests in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. All other refills will be mailed to the veteran, according to the VA.

All patients walking in for an emergency refill must go through the prescreening process before coming into the hospital and will have to wait in the indoor screening area while a medical support assistant sends an electronic request to the pharmacy.

If the pharmacist determines it is an emergency, a refill will be brought to the veteran.

Refills will only be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All veterans should call the pharmacy at 414-384-2000, then press 1, before coming to the hospital, since only emergency refills will be given.

If the refill is not an emergency, the prescription will be mailed, even if the veteran comes in person for the request.

All veterans are asked to fill prescriptions online; by phone at 414-384- 2000, then press 1; or by sending in refill slips by mail.