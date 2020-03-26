× Planned Parenthood sues Texas over abortion ban during COVID-19 outbreak

TEXAS — Planned Parenthood is suing the State of Texas over its abortion ban. In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Texas has put a stop to all non- essential medical procedures, including abortions, in order to safeguard supplies.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers are suing the state for this ban saying the Texas government is using the coronavirus to enforce its politics.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood and other abortion clinics argue that abortion is an essential and time-sensitive medical procedure.

The coronavirus-related ban has already canceled an estimated 150 abortions.