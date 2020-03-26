× State sets up webpage to help those out of work connect with ’employers who deliver essential services’

MADISON — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Thursday, March 26 announced a new effort aimed at connecting unemployed job seekers with employers that run essential businesses and offer essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic — setting up a new webpage listing these in-demand jobs.

While many businesses have temporarily closed and laid off their workers to help slow the spread of COVID-19, others are ramping up to fill new jobs that provide essential services during the pandemic. Employers are looking to not only fill new jobs created by economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but to also prepare for staff members who may be out sick due to illness.

“COVID-19 increased the workload for some employers who deliver essential services,” said DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman in a news release. “We want to connect these employers with workers who are looking for work during this time.”

With that in mind, DWD officials created a webpage to connect job seekers to the in-demand jobs posted on JobCenterofWisconsin.com — including health care occupations like registered nurses and pharmacists, but also transportation and material moving occupations, such as laborers and freight, stock and material movers, and light truck or delivery service drivers who help transport supplies, food and other products that still need to be delivered to grocery stores, restaurants and hospitals.

The release noted many people are newly or temporarily unemployed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although those displaced from employment due to COVID-19 are not required to look for work to receive unemployment benefits, some may be interested in earning additional income and possibly extending their unemployment benefits. Unemployment benefits may still be paid to individuals working part-time; while wages earned may reduce the weekly benefit, it can extend the amount of time one receives benefits.

Employers looking to connect with job seekers can post positions for free on JobCenterofWisconsin.com, Wisconsin’s free online job search tool. Both employers and job seekers can connect on the site without charge. Employers who need assistance posting jobs on JobCenterofWiscosnin.com can email JobCenterofWisconsin@dwd.wi.gov or call 888-258-9966 to connect with a Business Services Representative.