Surveillance video: Man swipes Lysol from dispensary after buying $90 worth of pot

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A customer steals Lysol from a weed dispensary.

Surveillance footage catches the moment a man swipes a bottle of lysol before leaving Keizer Dispensary in Portland.

The suspect is said to have bought $90 worth of weed before stealing the cleaning product.

An employee from the dispensary says the store is sanitized every 20 to 30 minutes -- and once they run out of cleaning supplies, they will have to close.

In Oregon, dispensaries like Keizer's are considered essential and are allowed to remain open while following social distancing guidelines.