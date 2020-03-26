Video: Kenosha family turns to RC trucks, cars to get snacks from one room to the next

KENOSHA — Some families are taking advantage of the “Safer at Home” order by coming up with creative ways to entertain themselves.

In Kenosha, Nik Babel and his boys, Jaxson (soon turning 5) and Brody (age 6), are turning to remote control trucks and cars to pass the time. In the video attached to this story, they show you how they use the vehicles to get snacks from one room to the next — all in an attempt to practice social distancing.

This family gets an “A” for creativity — would you say?