West Allis woman dies from COVID-19, 5th death in Milwaukee County

WEST ALLIS — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, March 26 said they are investigating the death of a 57-year-old West Allis woman. She died at a local hospital from complications of COVID-19.

She had been hospitalized since March 19.

This marks the fifth death in Milwaukee County and the eighth death in Wisconsin