$2.2T rescue package signed into law; what does it mean for you?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law Friday, March 27. The package, which moved through swiftly through Congress, will rush resources to businesses, health care providers and struggling families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Bryan Steil drove from Wisconsin to the capitol to back the bill which, he says, isn’t perfect.

“It spends too much money, it has things that are unrelated to coronavirus, including $25 million for a theater in Washington D.C.,” Steil said.

The bill adds $600 per week to state unemployment benefits. Wisconsin’s maximum benefit right now is $370 per week. 89,000 more people filed for unemployment in the state from March 22 through March 26 — 98% of them filed online.

“Even with only 2% of people needing to call, that is thousands of people calling a day, and it’s just overloading our phone systems,” Emily Savard, program and policy analyst with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said.

FOX6 News received a number of questions on the bill’s cash payments.

How much can you receive?

If you make less than $75,000, you’d get a check for $1,200

For a married couple making less than $150,000, you’d get $2,400

The bill phases out for people making more than those amounts

Families can receive $500 per qualified child Jason Rose of Acurite Tax Services tells FOX6 News that only children 16 years old and younger as of Dec. 31, 2019 qualify



Where will the money go?

If you elected direct deposit of your 2019 or 2018 tax return, the money will be sent there

If not, you will be mailed a check to your address on file

Rose also says that people on social security should also receive the money into their accounts. The treasury secretary says that money could head out within three weeks.

