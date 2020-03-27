× 2 Dane County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19, results pending for 6 others

MADISON — Two inmates in the Dane County Jail in Madison have tested positive for COVID-19 and results are pending on another six inmates who are in isolation.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that all of the inmates were tested after they had fevers. The sheriff’s office said nine more inmates who had contact with some of the eight have been removed from the general population as a precaution but none of them had symptoms.

There are four confirmed cases among workers at prisons in the Wisconsin Department of Corrections state system. The state halted new prison admissions on Monday, sending inmates to county jails instead.

Statewide, 12 people have died from the virus and more than 700 have tested positive.