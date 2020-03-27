× 2 residents that tested positive for COVID-19 in Ozaukee County have died

GRAFTON, Wis . — An additional two residents that tested positive for COVID-19 in Ozaukee County have died. This makes three total deaths related to the outbreak at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton.

To further protect some of the most vulnerable members of our community, Public Health Officer Kirsten Johnson issued three new orders. The orders require EMS and first responders to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves and masks, to all calls. Long-termcare facility (LTCF) staff are to use PPE at all times and to quarantine residents in their rooms.

The third order requires staffing agencies, hospice, and any other organization that provides essential services to LTCFs to assign staff to only one facility. Long-term care staff should not travel between multiple facilities, as the spread of COVID-19 has been linked to caregiver interaction. Lastly, it requires medical transports (such as dialysis drivers) to wear PPE and deep clean their vehicles daily.

“The health department sends our deepest condolences to family and loved ones. This is precisely why we have ordered long-term-care facilities and first responders to use PPE and ordered limitations on providers going into these facilities. We continue to urge the community to please stay home. We do not want other families to lose loved ones,” Kirsten Johnson,

Health Officer of the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department. The health department continues to closely monitor the outbreak at Village Pointe Commons, and has also been monitoring cases at 5 additional long-term care facilities in Washington and Ozaukee counties.

An outbreak in a long-term care facility is defined as one resident that tests positive or two employees that test positive.

As COVID-19 spreads throughout Wisconsin, the health department urges everyone to take the CDC’s recommendations to practice social distancing seriously and heed Governor Evers’ Safer at Home Order. For more information to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit coronavirus.gov.