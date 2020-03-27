LIVE: White House daily briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
4 dead aboard cruise ship, other passengers test positive for the coronavirus

Posted 8:38 pm, March 27, 2020

PANAMA CITY — Four passengers have died aboard a cruise ship now anchored off the coast of Panama. Two people aboard the ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Holland America Line said in a post on its Facebook page Friday that more than 130 people aboard the Zaandam had reported flu-like symptoms. The ship is receiving medical supplies and medical personnel from another Holland America ship, the Rotterdam.

The company plans to begin transferring healthy passengers to the Rotterdam. The Zaandam had planned to pass through the Panama Canal en route to Florida, but after being inspected by Panamanian authorities, the request to use the canal was denied.

