British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

March 27, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQ's on March 25, 2020 in London, England. British parliament will be suspended tonight due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. It had previously been scheduled to break for Easter on March 31; it will tentatively sit again on April 21. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 18,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms,

Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.

