‘Unfortunate decision:’ Burlington’s ChocolateFest set for Memorial Day weekend is canceled

Posted 4:17 pm, March 27, 2020, by , Updated at 04:18PM, March 27, 2020

BURLINGTON — Burlington’s annual ChocolateFest, which takes place every Memorial Day weekend, has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, ChocolateFest officials said, “…keeping the public safe is our first priority. Our committee members have been working diligently to produce another great event, but given the recent closures and gathering limits, we have been forced to this unfortunate decision.”

Looking ahead, the ChocolateFest organizers announced they fully intend to hold their festival from May 28 through May 31, 2021.

