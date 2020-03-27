× El Rey donates several boxes of hand sanitizer to Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — El Rey Mexican Products donated on Friday, March 27 hand sanitizer to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Officers worked with employees from El Rey on Friday to unload several boxes of the hand sanitizer — which will be distributed throughout the Milwaukee Police Department.

Anyone who would like to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) to help keep our officers safe during COVID-19 can contact supportMPD@milwaukee.gov for a list of needed supplies.