Free doggy daycare for healthcare workers, 1st responders in Menomonee Falls, Brookfield area

MENOMONEE FALLS — Brook-Falls Pet Resort & Doggy Day Care is sending out a message of appreciation and concern to the Menomonee Falls/Brookfield and surrounding area healthcare workers and first responders.

A news release says in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pet Resort will offer up to five days of either half or full-day doggy daycare for their furry friends at no charge.

Dr. Jennifer Bloss, owner and veterinarian, issued the following statement in the news release:

“It’s our way of saying ‘Thank You’ and to honor those who are in the trenches every day working so hard risking their lives for us.”

From now through April 30, healthcare workers and first responders on the COVID-19 frontlines can drop off their pet at Brook-Falls Day Care while they get some rest after taking care of others. Brook-Falls will care for their four-legged companions while they go home to relax and recharge.

Healthcare professionals and first responders are encouraged to act swiftly due to capacity restrictions and a registration process that includes a doggy temperament test, proof of up-to-date healthcare requirements, and a valid work I.d.

First responders and healthcare workers who would like to enroll in the program are encouraged to call Brook-Falls at 262-781-5277 for more information or to make a reservation for their pet.