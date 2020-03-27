× Gov. Evers issues order to expedite expansion, enhance efficiency of healthcare workforce

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm today exercised their authority, Friday to simplify healthcare license renewals during the COVID-19 public health emergency and to encourage recently retired professionals with expired licenses to re-enter practice.

The issued order is available HERE. It provides an avenue for licensed out-of-state practitioners to practice in Wisconsin without first requiring an in-state credential. It also eliminates time limits for temporary licenses.

The order also has provisions designed to enable nursing students close to graduation to be a part of the state’s COVID-19 response by adjusting some clinical education requirements. It suspends practice restrictions for advanced practice nurses, enabling them to more efficiently and effectively respond during the COVID-19 crisis. Finally, the order provides flexibility to physician assistants in order to meet the current unpredictable changes in emergency needs.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect through the duration of the public health emergency.

The order eliminates some late renewal fees for individuals whose licenses have lapsed and provides the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) with the flexibility to eliminate other fees when needed. This is designed to simplify the licensing process for retirees or others who left their professions in good standing for other reasons by easing or eliminating certain credentialing renewal requirements, such as the need to earn specified numbers of continuing education units so that returning providers can focus on direct patient care and not activities that take them away from the front lines or the bedside.

This order suspending rules is issued along with clarifying companion emergency orders. Collectively they apply to a number of different healthcare providers, including but not limited to nurses, physicians, physician assistants, pharmacists, physical therapists, chiropractors, dentists, psychologists, counselors, and radiographers. Each profession is governed by different rules, so please see the order for details.