Milwaukee police are looking for missing girl; 12-year-old Yesenia Ruiz-Guzman
MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a report of a missing 12-year-old girl that was last seen on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m., near S. 30th Street and W. Pierce St.
Yesenia Ruiz-Guzman is described as a Hispanic female, 4’, 80 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black shorts.
She is not considered a critical missing at this time.
Police have not yet released a picture or any additional information on Ruiz-Guzman.
Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.
43.023910 -87.951505