Milwaukee police are looking for missing girl; 12-year-old Yesenia Ruiz-Guzman

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a report of a missing 12-year-old girl that was last seen on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at approximately 11:30 p.m., near S. 30th Street and W. Pierce St.

Yesenia Ruiz-Guzman is described as a Hispanic female, 4’, 80 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black shorts.

She is not considered a critical missing at this time.

Police have not yet released a picture or any additional information on Ruiz-Guzman.

Anyone with any information can contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.