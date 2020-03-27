Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Milwaukee woman dies from coronavirus complications, medical examiner says

Posted 8:46 pm, March 27, 2020, by , Updated at 09:49PM, March 27, 2020

MILWAUKEE — A 55-year-old Milwaukee woman has died from complications of the coronavirus, according to the Milwaukee County medical examiner.

The woman arrived at a hospital on Thursday, March 26 and died shortly after her arrival. Test results for COVID-19 came back positive Friday, March 27.

The death is the ninth in Milwaukee County and the 16th in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin (in chronological order based on when they were reported) 

  • Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19
  • Robert Blackbird, 91, resident of Village Pointe Commons in Grafton/Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19

Robert Blackbird

  • Lawrence Riley, 66 in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20

Lawrence Riley

  • Lenard Wells, 69 in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21

Lenard Wells

Lenard Wells

  • Roderick Crape, 54 in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23

Roderick Crape

Roderick Crape

  • Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25
  • Ralph Davis, 60, in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County (Milwaukee Public Schools employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25
  • Sheila Staten, 57, in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26
  • Callie Roundtree, 79, in Milwaukee: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26
    • Tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-existing conditions of diabetes mellitus, congestive heart failure and stroke.
  • Carolyn Johnson, 65, in Milwaukee: Death reported by medical examiner March 26
    • Symptoms of a progressive cough/fever. Tested positive for COVID-19. Condition did not improve and was moved to ICU. Pre-existing conditions of heart/circulatory issues and kidney failure.
  • Tommie Lee Loving, 69, in Milwaukee: Death reported by medical examiner March 26
    • Admitted 3/25 with fever, cough, and weakness. Tested positive for COVID-19. He continued to decline and died 3/26. Pre-existing conditions of diabetes mellitus and hypertension.
  • Iron County: Death was reported by Iron County health officer March 26
  • 82-year-old woman in Ozaukee County: Lived at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton, death reported by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27
  • 87-year-old man in Ozaukee County: Lived at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton, death reported by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on March 27
  • Sauk County: Death was reported in the DHS daily update on March 27
  • 55-year-old woman in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Died on March 26, reported by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on March 27 following positive test result
