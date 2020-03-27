PGA pro social media takeover to help golfers who can’t hit the links

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Many people who have been stuck at home have been hoping maybe they could get out and golf, but the safer at home order has said that's not possible.

Golfers have responded with a change.org petition to Gov. Evers in hopes of getting courses back up and running.

Pros have be affected by the shutdown, as well. Wisconsin PGA is doing a pro takeover on its Instagram page to help with teaching tips. Something golfers can't get at Milwaukee area courses for the foreseeable future. A schedule of the pro takeover is listed below: