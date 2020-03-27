× Wisconsin creates personal protective equipment (PPE) donation/buyback program

MADISON — Wisconsin has created a personal protective equipment (PPE) donation and buyback program to help bolster its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials are looking for companies, educational facilities, and other organizations that may have PPE.

State officials say they appreciate donations and are willing to reimburse large quantities of PPE at fair market value.

CLICK HERE to consider making a donation

IMPORTANT: This site is not for organizations that need PPE. It is for organizations that have PPE and are looking to donate or sell it to the State of Wisconsin.

