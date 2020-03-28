Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Milwaukee Marathon offers ‘Virtual Run’ for racers to log 26.2 miles whenever they can

Posted 9:51 am, March 28, 2020, by , Updated at 09:52AM, March 28, 2020

Milwaukee Marathon

MILWAUKEE — The April 11 Milwaukee Marathon — a Boston Marathon qualifier — was canceled this year due to the pandemic, but organizers have launched a new way for runners to log those miles they have been training for.

The Virtual Run will be offered to anyone wanting to run a full marathon, half marathon or 5K. Participants that have already registered for the Milwaukee Marathon are already registered for the Virtual Run.

Organizers say participants can complete the run wherever and whenever they are comfortable.

Race swag will be sent out to runners who had previously registered the week of April 11.

The website lists details on how to sign up to log your marathon. Click here for more information.

 

