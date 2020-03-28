× ‘Pandemonium:’ Aaron Rodgers details return to US from Peru on radio show

GREEN BAY — In a phone interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared that he is back at his home in California after returning from Peru, leaving shortly before the country went on lockdown due to COVID-19.

In the interview, which was posted March 27, Rodgers said he had left Peru nine days earlier — March 18. Rodgers described his airport experience trying to leave the country as “pandemonium.”

On Thursday, a group of seven Wisconsinites returned to Milwaukee after being locked down in Peru themselves for days.

CLICK HERE to view Rodgers’ full interview.