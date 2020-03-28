Semi carrying 55K pounds of cheese crashes on I-43 near North Avenue

LIVE: Traffic is being diverted off SB I-43 near North Avenue after a semi carrying 55K pounds of cheese crashed. Only minor injuries were reported. http://via.fox6now.com/xLJ7w

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on southbound I-43 near North Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash involved one semi-truck that was carrying 55,000 pounds of cheese. The driver was take to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and no other injuries or damage was reported.

Traffic at the location is being diverted off the interstate and it will remain closed while crews clean-up the scene.

Viewer video of the crash scene