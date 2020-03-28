Dense fog advisory in effect for multiple counties until 10 p.m. Saturday
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Semi carrying 55K pounds of cheese crashes on I-43 near North Avenue

Posted 4:04 pm, March 28, 2020, by , Updated at 04:13PM, March 28, 2020

LIVE: Traffic is being diverted off SB I-43 near North Avenue after a semi carrying 55K pounds of cheese crashed. Only minor injuries were reported. http://via.fox6now.com/xLJ7w

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on southbound I-43 near North Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash involved one semi-truck that was carrying 55,000 pounds of cheese. The driver was take to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and no other injuries or damage was reported.

Traffic at the location is being diverted off the interstate and it will remain closed while crews clean-up the scene.

Viewer video of the crash scene

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.