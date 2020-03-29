× 1,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 15K+ test negative

MILWAUKEE — There are 1,059 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 7:45 a.m. Sunday, March 29. The total number of positive cases and deaths is a combination of data reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and individual county health departments and officials.

There have been over 15,000 negative tests and the total number of deaths remained at 17.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 559 cases in the county Sunday morning. The county’s reported number of cases represented additional cases to those listed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in its Sunday afternoon report.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath