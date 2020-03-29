× 24,000 dead from flu so far this season, CDC says

ATLANTA — The CDC estimates that as of March 21, there have been at least 39 million flu illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths from flu in the United States.

The CDC reported that as of March 21, 155 children had died from the flu this season.

Hospitalization rates in children 0-4 years old and adults 18-49 years old are now the highest CDC has on record for these age groups, surpassing the rate reported during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

Widespread flu outbreaks are reported in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The flu outbreaks are burdening hospitals also coping with an influx of COVID-19 patients.