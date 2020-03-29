× CDC issues 14-day domestic travel advisory for NJ, NY, CT

In response to the heavy impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, the Center for Disease Control has placed a 14-day domestic travel restriction on the three states.

Domestic Travel Advisory: Due to extensive community transmission of #COVID19 in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, CDC urges residents to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately. Read more: https://t.co/fDvmSvOHG8 pic.twitter.com/DXRzgMvXx1 — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) March 29, 2020

Effective immediately, the CDC urges residents of these states to refrain from non-essential domestic travel, unless they are an employee of critical infrastructure industries.

On Saturday, President Trump told reporters that he was considering calling for a quarantine of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. But after consulting advisors, he decided against the action and instead asked the CDC to issue a travel restriction.

Those in the trucking, public health, financial services, and food supply industries are excused from the travel advisory. A full list of critical infrastructure employees can be found here.