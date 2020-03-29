Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

CDC issues 14-day domestic travel advisory for NJ, NY, CT

Posted 6:36 am, March 29, 2020, by , Updated at 06:37AM, March 29, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: A view of Lower Manhattan from inside the newly renovated 102nd floor observatory of the Empire State Building on October 10, 2019 in New York City. Opening to the public on October 12, the new 102nd floor observatory is 1250 feet above street level and features 360 degree views of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – In response to the heavy impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, the Center for Disease Control has placed a 14-day domestic travel restriction on the three states.

Effective immediately, the CDC urges residents of these states to refrain from non-essential domestic travel, unless they are an employee of critical infrastructure industries.

On Saturday, President Trump told reporters that he was considering calling for a quarantine of New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. But after consulting advisors, he decided against the action and instead asked the CDC to issue a travel restriction.

Those in the trucking, public health, financial services, and food supply industries are excused from the travel advisory. A full list of critical infrastructure employees can be found here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.